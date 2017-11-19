AP Top 25: Alabama Still No. 1, Top Nine Remain Unchanged

AP Poll: Little movement this week as Alabama maintains hold on No. 1.

By Scooby Axson
November 19, 2017

There was very little movement in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll as the top nine teams in last week's poll all won, setting up a rivalry weekend that will have conference and playoff implications.

Alabama is still No. 1, followed by Miami and Oklahoma. Clemson and undefeated Wisconsin round out the top five.

This is the Crimson Tide's 102nd week at the summit, which is second all-time behind Ohio State.

Oklahoma State dropped down to No. 18 after losing at home to unranked Kansas State and LSU made the week's biggest jump after a victory over Tennessee. The Tigers are up two spots to No. 19.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama
2. Miami
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Ohio State
9. Notre Dame
10. TCU
11. USC
12. Penn State
13. UCF
14. Washington State
15. Washington
16. Mississippi State
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma State
19. LSU
20. Stanford
21. Michigan State
22. South Florida
23. Northwestern
24. Virginia Tech
25. Boise State

More College Football

