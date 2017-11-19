There was very little movement in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll as the top nine teams in last week's poll all won, setting up a rivalry weekend that will have conference and playoff implications.

Alabama is still No. 1, followed by Miami and Oklahoma. Clemson and undefeated Wisconsin round out the top five.

This is the Crimson Tide's 102nd week at the summit, which is second all-time behind Ohio State.

Oklahoma State dropped down to No. 18 after losing at home to unranked Kansas State and LSU made the week's biggest jump after a victory over Tennessee. The Tigers are up two spots to No. 19.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Miami

3. Oklahoma

4. Clemson

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Ohio State

9. Notre Dame

10. TCU

11. USC

12. Penn State

13. UCF

14. Washington State

15. Washington

16. Mississippi State

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma State

19. LSU

20. Stanford

21. Michigan State

22. South Florida

23. Northwestern

24. Virginia Tech

25. Boise State