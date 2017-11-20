College Football Odds: Opening Betting Lines for Week 13

The Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 with a 15–0 straight up and 10–5 against the spread record over their last 15 games. The Hurricanes will try to pick up a road win this Friday afternoon over the Pittsburgh Panthers to enter the ACC championship game undefeated.

Miami is a 14-point road favorite at Pittsburgh at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last Saturday's win over Virginia extended the Hurricanes' win streak in the month of November to 9–0 SU but broke an 8–0 ATS run in the month to fall to 8–1 ATS over those nine games.

The Hurricanes aren't the only undefeated team in action on Friday. The No. 13 UCF Knights are 11-point favorites at home hosting the South Florida Bulls. Like Miami, UCF had a game back in Week 2 canceled due to Hurricane Irma. With their other 10 games, the Knights have gone 10–0 SU and 6-3-1 ATS.

On Saturday, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are on the road as 4.5-point favorites against the No. 6 Auburn Tigers. The winner of this game will advance into the SEC championship game. Alabama is 8–2 ATS in its last 10 road games against teams with winning records.

The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is known to be one of the greatest in all of sports, but it hasn't played out like that over the last decade. The rivalry has been rather one-sided with Ohio State going 9–1 SU and 7–3 ATS in its last 10 games against the Wolverines according to the OddsShark College Football Database. This Saturday, the No. 8 Buckeyes are 11.5-point road favorites in Michigan.

Rounding out the top 10 are West Virginia at No. 3 Oklahoma (-23), No. 4 Clemson (-14) at South Carolina, No. 5 Wisconsin (-17) at Minnesota, No. 7 Georgia (-11) at Georgia Tech, No. 9 Notre Dame (-2.5) at No. 20 Stanford and Baylor at No. 10 TCU (-24).

With a win over Baylor, TCU would lock up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for a rematch against Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are 5–0 SU and 3–2 ATS at home this season.

