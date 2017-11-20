College Football Odds: Opening Betting Lines for Week 13

Opening lines for college football's top teams in Week 13, including Alabama-Auburn and Ohio State-Michigan.

By OddsShark
November 20, 2017

The Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 with a 15–0 straight up and 10–5 against the spread record over their last 15 games. The Hurricanes will try to pick up a road win this Friday afternoon over the Pittsburgh Panthers to enter the ACC championship game undefeated.

Miami is a 14-point road favorite at Pittsburgh at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last Saturday's win over Virginia extended the Hurricanes' win streak in the month of November to 9–0 SU but broke an 8–0 ATS run in the month to fall to 8–1 ATS over those nine games.

The Hurricanes aren't the only undefeated team in action on Friday. The No. 13 UCF Knights are 11-point favorites at home hosting the South Florida Bulls. Like Miami, UCF had a game back in Week 2 canceled due to Hurricane Irma. With their other 10 games, the Knights have gone 10–0 SU and 6-3-1 ATS.

On Saturday, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are on the road as 4.5-point favorites against the No. 6 Auburn Tigers. The winner of this game will advance into the SEC championship game. Alabama is 8–2 ATS in its last 10 road games against teams with winning records.

College Football
Your Day-by-Day Guide to the Busiest Week of the College Football Season

The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is known to be one of the greatest in all of sports, but it hasn't played out like that over the last decade. The rivalry has been rather one-sided with Ohio State going 9–1 SU and 7–3 ATS in its last 10 games against the Wolverines according to the OddsShark College Football Database. This Saturday, the No. 8 Buckeyes are 11.5-point road favorites in Michigan.

Rounding out the top 10 are West Virginia at No. 3 Oklahoma (-23), No. 4 Clemson (-14) at South Carolina, No. 5 Wisconsin (-17) at Minnesota, No. 7 Georgia (-11) at Georgia Tech, No. 9 Notre Dame (-2.5) at No. 20 Stanford and Baylor at No. 10 TCU (-24).

With a win over Baylor, TCU would lock up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for a rematch against Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are 5–0 SU and 3–2 ATS at home this season.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters