Kansas Players Who Refused to Shake Hands With Oklahoma Players Won't Be Captains This Week

The Kansas players who refused to shake hands with Oklahoma players at the coin toss in last weekend's game won't be captains this week.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 21, 2017

The Kansas players who refused to shake hands with Oklahoma players at the coin toss in last weekend's game won't be captains this week, reports Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star

Newell reported that head coach David Beaty said Joe Dineen, Daniel Wise and Dorance Armstrong not being captains was the extent of the public punishment and that they will be available to start Saturday's game against No.18 Oklahoma State.

In the second quarter of the game, Jayhawks' cornerback Hasan Defense made a late hit on Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.

As a likely response, Mayfield grabbed at his crotch and mouthed "F--k You" to the Jayhawks' sidelines after tossing a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Mayfield apologized for his actions in the postgame press conference and also tweeted out an apology.

 

