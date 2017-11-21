No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 6 Auburn, No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Ohio State rolled to easy wins this past weekend. No. 3 Miami and No. 5 Wisconsin took down their opponents by comfortable-enough margins despite early challenges. All told, the top 12 teams each won in Week 12.

Such a ho-hum weekend means Tuesday night's new College Football Playoff rankings aren't going to have many changes at all.

None of those aforementioned blowouts came against opponents that would warrant moving up in the rankings. While surviving somewhat-tough games shouldn't make a difference to the Canes and Badgers, either. Why? Oklahoma and Miami still have much more impressive wins than Wisconsin does, so the the tail end of the playoff four won't be altered.

That leaves us with the same projected playoff field we had a week ago and the same first two teams on the outside looking in:

1. Alabama vs. 4. Oklahoma

2. Clemson vs. 3. Miami

Then

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

Similarly, the two other top-10 teams in control of their playoff destiny if they were to win out—Georgia and Ohio State—remain in position to do so.

Week 11 was a beautiful sugar rush for all of us who love the chaos that takes over college football roughly once a month during the season. It's only fitting its successor was a nice respite before the most important moves are made over Thanksgiving and conference championship weekends.