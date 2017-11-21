Tennessee State Player Who Punched Coach on Sideline Faces Assault Charge

Tennessee State football player who punched coached charged with felony assault

By Scooby Axson
November 21, 2017

A Tennessee State University football player that punched his assistant coach during a game was arrested and charged with felony assault, according to jail records.

Latrelle Lee, a 22-year-old senior defensive end, punched strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone in the head, knocking Greenstone to the ground during a Nov. 11 against Southeast Missouri State.

Lee is charged with one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Lee was kicked off the team and expelled from the university.

"Once struck about the face by the defendant, the victim fell to the ground and was dazed and somewhat unconscious from the punches," an arrest affidavit obtained by The Tennessean said. "The victim has subsequently been having medical difficulties as a result from the altercation."

Lee was book into jail on Monday night and posted a $7,500 bond. Records show Lee's next court appearance is Dec. 8.

