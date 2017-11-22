The Auburn Tigers, No. 6 in the CFP rankings, are 11-0 straight up and 6-3-2 against the spread in their last 11 games played at home. The Tigers will try to extend that winning streak to 12 games and punch their ticket to the SEC Championship Game with an upset win this Saturday over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Auburn is a 4.5-point home underdog at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since losing on the road to the LSU Tigers back on Oct. 14, Auburn has rolled through its last four games with a 4-0 SU and 2-1-1 ATS record, outscoring its opponents 176 to 78 over that stretch. The Tigers' 40-17 win over Georgia as 2.5-point home underdogs coming on the same Saturday as Alabama's ugly 31-24 win over Mississippi State on the road added plenty of intrigue to this year's Iron Bowl.

Alabama was on legitimate upset alert for the first time in 2017 against the Bulldogs, trailing 24-17 in the fourth quarter on the road. But on top of being the best defensive team in the nation, the Crimson Tide also have one of the country's top offenses, and that offense put together two touchdown drives to escape unscathed.

The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ATS on the college football odds in their last 10 road games against teams with winning records.

Also this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are hoping that this is the year that they can solve the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan still leads the all-time series between these two programs 58-48-6 SU, but the Buckeyes have bridged the gap of late with a 12-1 SU record in their last 13 games against the Wolverines.

The Wolverines are going off as a 12-point underdog at home and are 1-5 ATS in their last six games at the Big House.

Ohio State enters this year's game against Michigan with a 9-2 SU and 5-6 ATS record, and they will represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten Championship Game facing the Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Michigan and won their last road game in Michigan 42-13.