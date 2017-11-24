A TCU victory over struggling Baylor will send the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma.

Even a TCU loss would but them position for a rematch against the Sooners because of the complicated conference tiebreaker scenarios.

The Horned Frogs are coming off a 27–3 win over Texas Tech, where they did not allow a second half touchdown for the sixth straight game. TCU quarterback Kenny Hill is probable to play after sitting out last week with an injury.

Baylor and TCU have split the last four games in the series.

How to Watch

Time: Friday, Nov. 24, Noon EST

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Remaining schedule

TCU: TBA

Baylor: End of season