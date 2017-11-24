The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in a Big 10 rivalry matchup.

Iowa (6-5, 3-5 Conf) enters Friday in fourth place in the Big 10 standings after a 24-15 loss to Purdue on Saturday. After a signature win over Ohio State in early November, the Hawkeyes have dropped two straight games against Purdue and Wisconsin.

Nebraska (4-7, 3-5 Conf) have struggled this season, allowing 34.6 points and 429.9 yards per game. The Cornhuskers have lost three straight games after losing to Penn State last week.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

