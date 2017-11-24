How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska on Nov. 24.

By Nihal Kolur
November 24, 2017

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in a Big 10 rivalry matchup.

Iowa (6-5, 3-5 Conf) enters Friday in fourth place in the Big 10 standings after a 24-15 loss to Purdue on Saturday. After a signature win over Ohio State in early November, the Hawkeyes have dropped two straight games against Purdue and Wisconsin.

Nebraska (4-7, 3-5 Conf) have struggled this season, allowing 34.6 points and 429.9 yards per game. The Cornhuskers have lost three straight games after losing to Penn State last week.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

