How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

By Scooby Axson
November 24, 2017

Texas and Texas Tech end their regular seasons with a showdown in Austin on Friday.

The Longhorns earned bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014 with a road win over West Virginia, while the Red Raiders stumbled against TCU, who played without their starting quarterback.

Texas Tech needs one more win to earn a bowl game spot, and if they lose to Texas, it will be the third time in four years they will be watching the postseason at home.

The Longhorns lead the series 50–16, have won seven of the last eight games between the schools and 12 of the last 14.

How to Watch

Time: Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Remaining schedule

Texas: Bowl game TBA

Texas Tech: N/A

