Alabama looked to have taken the lead late in the fourth quarter vs. Auburn after Jalen Hurts found tight end Hale Hentges on a third-down scramble. The touchdown was overturned after a review showed the nose of the football hitting the ground.

So Alabama had to settle for a field goal. That, too, didn't go as planned.

We should replace referring to someone's weakness as their "Achilles Heel" & instead call it their "Alabama field goal unit." pic.twitter.com/2nhDpt18dk — College Sports Only (@OfficialCSO) November 25, 2017

That's a huge momentum swing. If you're going to beat Bama, you're going to need a few breaks to go your way. Auburn took advantage of the field goal mistake and marched down the field to push the lead to 27-14.