Colorado travel to Rice-Eccles Stadium to face Utah on Saturday in a Pac 12 matchup.

Colorado (5-6, 2-6 Conf) enter Saturday in fifth place on the Pac 12 South standings after a 38-24 loss to No.11 USC last week. Colorado's only two conference wins have come against Oregon State and California.

Utah (5-6, 2-6 Conf) sit in last place on the Pac 12 South standings after a 33-30 loss to No. 18 Washington last week. The Utes have lost four of their last five games, with the sole win coming against UCLA two weeks ago.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

