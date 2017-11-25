Rivalry weekend keeps on giving.
In case you didn't know already, it's rivalry week in college football. So most of these teams don't exactly like each other.
During Saturday's Lousville-Kentucky game in Lexington, Louisville's Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson got knocked out of bounds and immediately shoved Kentucky's Jordan Jones, sparking a pseudo-wrestling match right on the gridiron. What followed was a group of Kentucky players piling on top of Jackson and Louisville players rushing to defend their quarterback.
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson gets in a fight vs. Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/lEjIhRsLel— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) November 25, 2017
Neither team suffered extreme consequences, with both sides suffering offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
The Cardinals scored a couple plays later to take a 14-0 lead.
This isn't the first time these two teams have fought.
In 2014, a Kentucky player stepped on Louisville's logo, leading to a scuffle that even got the coaches riled up.
UK assistant coach Dan Berezowitz and UofL head coach Bobby Petrino scuffle at midfield prior to the #UKvsUofL game pic.twitter.com/JVEWLfYM51— Michael Reaves (@MichaelMReaves) November 29, 2014
Bless you, rivalry weekend.