The Michigan State Spartans travel to New Brunswick to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Big 10 matchup.

No. 17 Michigan State (8-3, 6-2 Conf) enter Saturday after defeating Maryland 17-7 last week. The Spartans have won three out of their last five games including a November win over then-No. 7 Penn State, 27-24.

Rutgers (4-7, 3-5 Conf) lost to Indiana 41-0 last week. The Scarlet Knights are in fifth place in the Big 10 East and have lost three out of their last five games.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.