How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers on Nov. 25.

By Nihal Kolur
November 25, 2017

The Michigan State Spartans travel to New Brunswick to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Big 10 matchup.

No. 17 Michigan State (8-3, 6-2 Conf) enter Saturday after defeating Maryland 17-7 last week. The Spartans have won three out of their last five games including a November win over then-No. 7 Penn State, 27-24.

Rutgers (4-7, 3-5 Conf) lost to Indiana 41-0 last week. The Scarlet Knights are in fifth place in the Big 10 East and have lost three out of their last five games.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

