Notre Dame travels to Stanford to face the Cardinal on Saturday.

Notre Dame enters Saturday after a close win over Navy last week. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush has been impressive this season, throwing for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions.

Stanford is coming off a 17–14 win over Cal.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN