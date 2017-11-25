Tulane's season came down to the inches Saturday after a controversial play call against SMU.

Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks was ruled short of a touchdown that would have won the game and made the team bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

Tulane trailed 41–38 with nine seconds left in the game, when Banks took the snap on the 1–yard line and charged up the middle.

One more look at the Tulane play called short of the goal line and upheld after review: pic.twitter.com/lL9gyHJsQB — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 25, 2017

While replay showed that he might have crossed the line, officials did not overturn the ruling.

The clock expired before Tulane could run another play.

The Green Wave finished the season at 5–7.