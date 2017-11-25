Watch: Tulane Ends Season Short of Bowl Eligibility With Last-Second Play

The Green Wave finished the season at 5–7, just short of bowl eligibility. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 25, 2017

Tulane's season came down to the inches Saturday after a controversial play call against SMU.

Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks was ruled short of a touchdown that would have won the game and made the team bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. 

Tulane trailed 41–38 with nine seconds left in the game, when Banks took the snap on the 1–yard line and charged up the middle.  

While replay showed that he might have crossed the line, officials did not overturn the ruling. 

The clock expired before Tulane could run another play. 

The Green Wave finished the season at 5–7. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters