How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota on Nov. 25.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 25, 2017

Wisconsin travels to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday to face Minnesota in the last regular season game of the year. 

Wisconsin is coming off a 21–10 win over Michigan. The Badgers are the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten, with Alabama, Miami and UCF the only undefeated squads left in the FBS. Wisconsin is vying for a top spot in the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin will play in next week's Big 10 Championship Game as well. 

Minnesota is coming off a 39–0 loss to Northwestern. The Badgers beat the Golden Gophers 31–17 in last year's meeting. 

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

 

