The Stanford Cardinal are 3-1 straight up and against the spread in their last four games against the USC Trojans. That one loss came earlier this season in Los Angeles, and the Cardinal will look to avenge it with a win in the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday night at Levi's Stadium.

Stanford is a 3-point underdog in Santa Clara at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With the other two losses on their schedule coming by only a field goal each, the 42-24 loss to USC back in Week 2 sticks out like a sore thumb on the Cardinal's game log. The team is 8-1 SU and 4-4-1 ATS over its last nine games including outright upsets over Washington and Notre Dame in November.

USC has had issues covering the spread throughout most of the season going just 4-8 ATS despite a respectable 10-2 SU record. The Trojans have won each of their last six games against Pac-12 opponents and are 3-3 ATS over that stretch.

The stakes will be even higher in the ACC Championship Game this Saturday night between the Miami Hurricanes and the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner will not only become ACC champion but in all likelihood also lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff as a one-loss conference champion.

Clemson is a 9.5-point favorite in this championship game. The Tigers are 3-0 SU and ATS over their last three games per the OddsShark College Football Database, outscoring their opponents 126 to 27 over those games for an average margin of victory of 33 points per game. Allowing only 13.6 points per game, the Tigers have the fourth best scoring defense in the nation.

Miami's quest for an undefeated season came to an end last week as a 12-point road favorite at Pittsburgh. The loss dropped the Hurricanes' record to 10-1 SU and their ATS record over their last seven games to 2-5. Over their last 15 games as a betting underdog, the Hurricanes are 4-11 SU and 5-10 ATS.

The Hurricanes did win their one game as an underdog this season in a 41-8 victory over Notre Dame as 3.5-point home dogs.

