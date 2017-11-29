The No. 2 Auburn Tigers are 4-0 straight up and 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games against SEC opponents in a stretch that includes double-digit wins over the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers are one more conference win away from locking up the SEC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff when they take on Georgia this Saturday.

Auburn is a 2.5-point favorite in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Many people wrote off the Tigers after their second-half collapse against LSU back in October, but the team has rallied to go 5-0 SU and 3-1-1 ATS over its last five games since then while averaging 40.4 points per game over that run.

Confidence in the SEC Championship Game should be sky-high after beating Georgia 40-17 at home less than a month ago.

No. 6 Georgia has been nothing short of dominant all season long with an 11-1 SU and 8-4 ATS record that includes nine wins by three touchdowns or more. The Bulldogs are 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against SEC opponents and 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games against Auburn per the OddsShark College Football Database. At a neutral location this time around, expect a much more competitive game from the Bulldogs.

As well, the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs are also hoping that a change in venue will help spark a different result when they face the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this Saturday. When these two teams met on November 11 in Oklahoma, the Sooners walked away with a 38-20 victory. TCU is just 2-5 ATS in its last seven games played in the month of December.

After going 7-0 SU and 4-3 ATS over their last seven games, the Sooners can make their return to the College Football Playoff with another win on Saturday. Oklahoma is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against TCU, though four of the team's last five wins against the Horned Frogs have been by a touchdown or less. Saturday's spread is listed at Oklahoma -7.

