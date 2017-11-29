College Football Odds: SEC Championship Game, Big 12 Championship Game

Auburn is a 2.5-point favorite in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

By OddsShark
November 29, 2017

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers are 4-0 straight up and 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games against SEC opponents in a stretch that includes double-digit wins over the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers are one more conference win away from locking up the SEC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff when they take on Georgia this Saturday.

Auburn is a 2.5-point favorite in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Many people wrote off the Tigers after their second-half collapse against LSU back in October, but the team has rallied to go 5-0 SU and 3-1-1 ATS over its last five games since then while averaging 40.4 points per game over that run.

Confidence in the SEC Championship Game should be sky-high after beating Georgia 40-17 at home less than a month ago.

No. 6 Georgia has been nothing short of dominant all season long with an 11-1 SU and 8-4 ATS record that includes nine wins by three touchdowns or more. The Bulldogs are 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against SEC opponents and 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games against Auburn per the OddsShark College Football Database. At a neutral location this time around, expect a much more competitive game from the Bulldogs.

As well, the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs are also hoping that a change in venue will help spark a different result when they face the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this Saturday. When these two teams met on November 11 in Oklahoma, the Sooners walked away with a 38-20 victory. TCU is just 2-5 ATS in its last seven games played in the month of December.

After going 7-0 SU and 4-3 ATS over their last seven games, the Sooners can make their return to the College Football Playoff with another win on Saturday. Oklahoma is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against TCU, though four of the team's last five wins against the Horned Frogs have been by a touchdown or less. Saturday's spread is listed at Oklahoma -7.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters