Oregon State is expected to hire Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith as its new head coach, sources have told SI.

The 38-year-old Smith, a Southern California native, was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Beavers and led them to a top-five finish in 2000 under Dennis Erickson and was the Fiesta Bowl MVP.

In 2016, Smith’s offense set Washington records with 77 total touchdowns and 585 points, averaging 41.8 points per game, tops in the Pac-12 and eighth in the nation. This year, the Huskies sit second in the Pac-12 in scoring despite having an assortment of injuries to key offensive players.

Smith replaces Gary Andersen, who mutually parted ways with the school earlier this season.