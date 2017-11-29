Oregon State to Hire Washington Offensive Coordinator Jonathan Smith as Head Coach

Oregon State will hire Washington offensive coordinator to be its head coach, sources tell SI. 

By Bruce Feldman
November 29, 2017

Oregon State is expected to hire Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith as its new head coach, sources have told SI.

The 38-year-old Smith, a Southern California native, was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Beavers and led them to a top-five finish in 2000 under Dennis Erickson and was the Fiesta Bowl MVP. 

In 2016, Smith’s offense set Washington records with 77 total touchdowns and 585 points, averaging 41.8 points per game, tops in the Pac-12 and eighth in the nation. This year, the Huskies sit second in the Pac-12 in scoring despite having an assortment of injuries to key offensive players.

Smith replaces Gary Andersen, who mutually parted ways with the school earlier this season.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters