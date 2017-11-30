The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes are 5–0 straight up and 4–1 against the spread in their last five games against No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes will try to extend that winning streak to six games and win the Big Ten championship when they take on the Badgers this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ohio State is a 6.5-point favorite in Indianapolis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. It had appeared that the Buckeyes had fallen out of the College Football Playoff conversation when they took a 55–24 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in early November, but the landscape has shaken out in such a way that a win over undefeated Wisconsin might earn Ohio State a spot. The Buckeyes are 46–5 SU over their last 51 games.

Wisconsin has managed to fly under the radar for most of the year despite an impressive 12–0 SU and 8–4 ATS run through its schedule. The Badgers have covered the spread in each of their last four games and are 25–3 SU and 19-7-2 ATS over their last 28 games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Ohio State has been a consistent thorn in Wisconsin's side over the last few years, making the prospect of beating the Buckeyes for a spot in the College Football Playoff that much sweeter to the Badgers.

The Badgers won't be the only undefeated team in action this Saturday. The No. 14 UCF Knights are 11–0 SU and 6-4-1 ATS this season and will try to wrap up their undefeated season in the AAC Championship Game facing the No. 20 Memphis Tigers. UCF is a 7-point favorite at home.

Memphis is 10–1 SU and 7–4 ATS this season with its only loss of the year coming at UCF by a score of 40–12 back on September 30. Since that loss, the Tigers are 7–0 SU and 6–1 ATS with an average margin of victory of 25.9 points per game.

Central Florida is a perfect 10–0 SU in its last 10 games against Memphis with a 6–4 ATS record over that stretch. These are the two highest-scoring offenses in college football with the Knights averaging 48.3 points per game and the Tigers averaging 47.

