When done right, sponsors can make stadiums and games iconic. Just look at AT&T Park or CenturyLink Field. Both stadiums strike fear into opposing fans and teams and, simply put, flow smoothly. The best sponsors are the ones where you don't do a double take every time you have to say the name (looking at you, Guaranteed Rate Field).

In College Football, there are a bunch of poorly sponsored bowl games. But the Boca Raton Bowl, which takes place on Dec. 19, might just be the worst. On Friday, the committee announced Cheribundi Tart Cherry as the new title sponsor.

There's two main problems with this: First, what in the world is a Cheribundi Tart Cherry? Second, and probably more importantly, the name is just way too long. How many kids are going to ask their parents to go to the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl?

Apparently, Cheribundi makes tart cherry beverages that are supposed to be healthy for athletes and active lifestyles. But to be honest, it sounds more like a soda that serves the exact opposite purpose.

The Bowl game itself will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. But if the name is any indication of the quality of play, count me out.

Frankly, it's hard to sound worse than the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl or the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. But the Boca Raton Bowl may just take the cake.