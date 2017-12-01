How to Watch USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch USC vs. Stanford in the Pac-12 Championship Game Dec. 1.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 01, 2017

USC and Stanford play in the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Trojans are 10-2 after rattling off four straight wins to close out the season. A 35-point loss at Notre Dame and a 30-27 defeat at the hands of Washington State might be enough to keep USC out of the College Football Playoff, but a win Friday and some help Saturday could place the Trojans in a semifinal game.

The Cardinal are 9-3 and have won eight of their last nine games, with two of those wins coming against top 10 teams. Thanks to a 30-22 triumph against then-No. 9 Washington late in the season Stanford was able to get the tiebreaker against the Huskies who also finished 7-2 in conference play. A 38-20 win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame to close out the regular season clinched the seventh nine-win season in the past eight years for the Cardinal.

On Sept. 9, USC picked up a 42-24 win over Stanford at home.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

