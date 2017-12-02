Wisconsin's chance to prove to its undefeated record is no fluke comes on Saturday when the Badgers take on Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Badgers have dispatched all of their opponents this season, allowing 12 points and 236 yards per game. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor is the latest in a long line of Wisconsin running backs, rushing for 1,806 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ohio State's playoff aspirations took a hit especially after a 31–point loss to Iowa in early November. But the Buckeyes have won three straight since then, averaging almost 44 points in each victory.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, who injured his knee in a victory over Michigan, says he will be fine to play on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have been Wisconsin five straight times, including the last time these teams played in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State won that game 59–0 in route to winning the national championship.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV.