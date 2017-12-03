Alabama jumps to No. 4 over Ohio State in final AP regular season poll.
Clemson held on to its No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll of the regular season.
Alabama moved up to No. 4, ahead of Ohio State, who won the Big Ten title by beating previous undefeated Wisconsin.
Oklahoma is No. 2, followed by SEC champion Georgia. The country's only undefeated team UCF is No. 10.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Georgia
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. USC
9. Penn State
10. UCF
11. Miami (FL)
12. Washington
13. TCU
14. Notre Dame
15. Stanford
16. LSU
17. Oklahoma State
18. Michigan State
19. Memphis
20. Northwestern
21. Washington State
22. Virginia Tech
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Boise State