AP Top 25: Alabama Jumps Ahead of Ohio State

Alabama jumps to No. 4 over Ohio State in final AP regular season poll. 

By Scooby Axson
December 03, 2017

Clemson held on to its No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll of the regular season.

Alabama moved up to No. 4, ahead of Ohio State, who won the Big Ten title by beating previous undefeated Wisconsin. 

Oklahoma is No. 2, followed by SEC champion Georgia. The country's only undefeated team UCF is No. 10. 

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Georgia
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. USC
9. Penn State
10. UCF
11. Miami (FL)
12. Washington
13. TCU
14. Notre Dame
15. Stanford
16. LSU
17. Oklahoma State
18. Michigan State
19. Memphis
20. Northwestern
21. Washington State
22. Virginia Tech
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Boise State

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters