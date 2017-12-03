Clemson held on to its No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll of the regular season.

Alabama moved up to No. 4, ahead of Ohio State, who won the Big Ten title by beating previous undefeated Wisconsin.

Oklahoma is No. 2, followed by SEC champion Georgia. The country's only undefeated team UCF is No. 10.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Georgia

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. USC

9. Penn State

10. UCF

11. Miami (FL)

12. Washington

13. TCU

14. Notre Dame

15. Stanford

16. LSU

17. Oklahoma State

18. Michigan State

19. Memphis

20. Northwestern

21. Washington State

22. Virginia Tech

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Boise State