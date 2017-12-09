Why Does Army Have a Panda on Their Cleats?

Army will wear uniforms honoring soldiers of the 10th mountain division who fought in World War II for its game against Navy on Saturday.

The all-white uniforms feature cleats with a panda skiing on them to remember the soldier who were specifically trained to fight in alpine territory.

The soldiers trained at 9,2000 feet in Camp Hale, Colorado, with the railroad stop being officially Pando, Colorado. The panda became the the mascot of group, appearing everywhere from signs to buildings to even the division newspaper.

Army is wearing them to honor the soldiers' "Climb to Glory" to battle Nazi resistance in Northern Italy.