How to Watch Army vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

By Scooby Axson
December 09, 2017

One of the best traditions in college football resumes on Saturday when Army takes on Navy at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen are meeting for the 118th time.

Navy has struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last six games, while Army has won six of its last seven.

The winner of this game will win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Army has not won it since 1996, while Navy has won it 10 times this century.

Navy leads the series 60–50–7.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Remaining schedule

Army: 12/23 vs. San Diego State in Armed Forces Bowl

Navy: 12/28 vs. Virginia in Military Bowl

