ESPN's College GameDay has descended upon Philadelphia for the historic Army vs. Navy showdown in the last regular season game of the season.

It's the 118th meeting between the two in the historic rivalry.

The Black Knights (8-3) are coming off a loss to North Texas. The Midshipmen (6-5) are coming off a loss to Houston.

Army won last year's matchup.

Check out some of the best signs from GameDay:

Do you smell it? pic.twitter.com/1rOoyPekGB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2017

THE REAL MVP pic.twitter.com/4ZrglkaQWb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2017

The transitive property strikes again pic.twitter.com/u2wps4IGfg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2017

I thought we were past this pic.twitter.com/TkjWbyKcdl — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2017

If only we were this creative.