How to Watch the 2017 Heisman Ceremony: Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

See how to watch the Heisman Trophy ceremony. 

By Khadrice Rollins
December 09, 2017

The 2017 Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 and will be broadcast on ESPN and can be seen online on WatchESPN.

This year's ceremony features Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and Stanford running back Bryce Love as the three finalists.

Mayfield was the key piece in propelling the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. The senior had the best completion percentage in the nation at 71 percent and his 4,340 passing yards and 41 touchdowns were both the second best marks in the country. He also added another five touchdowns on the ground.

Jackson is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and will look to join Ohio State running back Archie Griffin (1974 and 1975) as the only two-time winners. A year after becoming the first quarterback in NCAA history with at least 3,330 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in one season, the Louisville star has tossed for 3,489 yards and 25 scores while running for 1,443 and 17 touchdowns.

Love was the driving force behind the Stanford offense and helped get the team to 9-4 this year. Love is second in the nation with 1,973 yards and his 8.3 yards per carry is the fourth best among qualified runners. The junior also has 17 rushing scores in his first season as the feature back for the Cardinal.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

