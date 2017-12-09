Who Won the Heisman Trophy in 2016?

Who won the Heisman last year?

By Khadrice Rollins
December 09, 2017

The Heisman Trophy winner in 2016 was Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In his sophomore season for the Cardinals, Jackson racked up 3,390 passing yards, 1,538 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns before winning the award. He was the first quarterback in NCAA history to reach 3,300 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in one season.

Jackson ran away with the vote, with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson coming in second, well ahead of the rest of the pack. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook and Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers rounded out the top five. 

Jackson was just the fourth sophomore to win the award joining Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (2007), Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford (2008) and Alabama running back Mark Ingram (2009).

This year, Jackson, Mayfield and Stanford running back Bryce Love are the only finalist who will come to New York to see who wins the award on Dec. 9. If Jackson wins again, he will join Ohio State running back Archie Griffin (1974 and 1975) as the only two-time winners.

