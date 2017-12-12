It Appears People In Alabama Are Voting For Nick Saban in U.S. Senate Special Election

Nick Saban has received at least one vote.

By Chris Chavez
December 12, 2017

On Tuesday, Alabama voters are participating in a U.S. senate special election to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has already received at least one vote after a Republican voter proudly told MSNBC that he wrote in the coach on his ballot.

"I'm a life-long Republican, and this is the first time in my entire life that I haven’t voted for the Republican candidate," Alabama voter Greg Dobbins said. "I have wrote in Nick Saban instead."

Watch the voter reveal his vote below:

Dobbins may not be alone. A liberal super PAC called American Bridge 21st Century released a video instructing voters on how to write in a candidate not named Roy Moore. The video shows Nick Saban as a suggestion.

Another video was released with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn as an option.

Moore, the Republican candidate, is accused of sexual assault, as well as the pursuit of sexual relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He is opposed by Democrat Doug Jones.

Saban has not addressed the commercial and is currently preparing the Crimson Tide for their College Football Playoff game against Clemson.

