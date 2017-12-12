The Troy Trojans are 7-1 straight up and 5-3 against the spread in their last eight games against the North Texas Mean Green. The Trojans hope to pick up another win over the Mean Green this Saturday in the New Orleans Bowl.

Troy is a 6.5-point favorite on the New Orleans Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. North Texas was 5-0 SU over its previous five games and 4-0 ATS over its previous four before getting stomped 41-17 by Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship. The Trojans on the other hand finished their season on a high note with a 32-25 win over Arkansas State, locking up the Sun Belt Championship and a 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS record over their last six games.

The No. 25 Boise State Broncos finished their regular season off with a 17-14 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Mountain West Championship Game. The 10-3 SU and 8-5 ATS Broncos will try to put one more exclamation mark on their season as 7.5-point underdogs facing the Oregon Ducks in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Both of these teams have thrived in the month of December with Oregon going 7-0 SU in its last seven games played in December and Boise State going 11-2 SU in its last 13. Oregon wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 SU and ATS record averaging 58.5 points per game with quarterback Justin Herbert back under center.

The Colorado State Rams are a 5.5-point favorite over the Marshall Thundering Herd in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl. The Rams haven't covered the spread in any of their last six games and have lost three of their last four games outright. Marshall also enters this game in bad form with a 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS record over its last five games.

And on Saturday night, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders clash with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (-3.5) in the Camellia Bowl. In the last three meetings between these two schools, Arkansas State holds a 3-0 SU and ATS edge. The total has gone OVER in three of the last four games in this head-to-head series.

