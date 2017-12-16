How to Watch the Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Oregon Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Oregon vs. Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. 

By Dan Gartland
December 16, 2017

Oregon and Boise State meet Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl for the first time since 2009. (You may remember that game for being the one after which LeGarrette Blount punched a Boise State player.)

The Ducks (7–5) are back in the postseason after a one-year absence. It will be the first game for new Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, who takes over after Willie Taggart left for Florida State. The Broncos (10–3) are playing in a bowl game for the 16th consecutive season and are coming off a win in the Mountain West championship game over Fresno State. 

Oregon lost four out of five games when quarterback Justin Herbert was out with a broken collarbone but he returned to win the final two games of the season and should be a key for the Ducks on Saturday. 

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters