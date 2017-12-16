Oregon and Boise State meet Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl for the first time since 2009. (You may remember that game for being the one after which LeGarrette Blount punched a Boise State player.)

The Ducks (7–5) are back in the postseason after a one-year absence. It will be the first game for new Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, who takes over after Willie Taggart left for Florida State. The Broncos (10–3) are playing in a bowl game for the 16th consecutive season and are coming off a win in the Mountain West championship game over Fresno State.

Oregon lost four out of five games when quarterback Justin Herbert was out with a broken collarbone but he returned to win the final two games of the season and should be a key for the Ducks on Saturday.

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN