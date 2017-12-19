The Florida Atlantic Owls are 9–0 straight up and 7–2 against the spread over their last nine games. Head Coach Lane Kiffin will look to lead the Owls to another big win this Tuesday night against the Akron Zips in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Florida Atlantic is a 23-point betting favorite in Boca Raton at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The red-hot Owls should have a strong home crowd behind them in Florida and are the biggest favorite on the board this bowl season.

Wednesday’s Frisco Bowl has the highest posted total of any of the remaining bowl games this postseason set at 70 points. There could be plenty of fireworks as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the SMU Mustangs. SMU ranked eighth in the country in scoring this season with 40.2 points per game and is a 4.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech is 3–1 SU and ATS in its last four games against SMU.

Heading into the weekend, Temple will face Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday and Friday will feature an early double-header of UAB vs. Ohio (-7.5) in the Bahamas Bowl and Central Michigan vs. Wyoming (-3) in the Idaho Potato Bowl.

The South Florida Bulls finished the regular season ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll with a 9–2 SU and 5–6 ATS record. The Bulls will try to earn a win in this Saturday’s Birmingham Bowl when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. South Florida is 6–0 SU and 5–1 ATS when coming off a loss in its previous game.

Saturday’s card will also include San Diego State (-6.5) vs. Army in the Armed Forces Bowl and Appalachian State vs. Toledo (-7.5) in the Dollar General Bowl. Army is just 3–22 SU in its last 25 games against Mountain West opponents.

The weekend’s action rounds up on Sunday with Fresno State clashing with Houston (-2.5) in the Hawaii Bowl. Fresno State covered the spread in its Mountain West conference championship loss to Boise State and is 9-1-1 ATS in its last 11 games coming off an ATS win.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.