The reigning national champions are 12-1 and at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings looking to retain the title after winning a third consecutive ACC Championship.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been with the program since 2009 and has won at least 10 games every season since 2011. This year Swinney was tasked with replacing quarterback Deshaun Watson, and junior Kelly Bryant stepped in and filled the role with ease. The Tigers faltered once this season, on a Friday night at Syracuse, and outside of that game, it was easy sailing for the squad.

Here's a list of the recruits committed to Clemson so far for 2018. All ratings are courtesy of 2018.

Trevor Lawrence, PRO, Cartersville (Ga.) - 5 stars (Committed)

Xavier Thomas, SDE, IMG Academy (Fla.) - 5 stars (Committed)

Derion Kendrick, WR, South Pointe (S.C.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Kyler McMichael, CB, Greater Atlanta Christian School (Ga.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Josh Belk, DT, Lewisville (S.C.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Justin Mascoll, SDE, South Gwinnett (Ga.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Mike Jones Jr., OLB, IMG Academy (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Jake Venables, OLB, D W Daniel (S.C.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Darnell Jefferies, DT, Newton (Ga.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Braden Galloway, TE, Seneca (S.C.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Jordan McFadden, OT, Dorman (S.C.) - 3 stars (Committed)

BT Potter, K, South Pointe (S.C.) - 3 stars (Committed)