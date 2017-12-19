Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill is retiring after one season with the Scarlet Knights due to health concerns, he announced Tuesday.

Kill was forced to retire from his previous job as head coach at Minnesota due to epilepsy in 2015. He spent one year as an administrator at Kansas State before returning to coaching with Rutgers this season.

Kill was hospitalized in September after what was termed a “minor seizure.” He coached the rest of the season but was working fewer hours as the year progressed, according to NJ.com.

“I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way,” Kill said in a statement. “I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice.”

The school’s next offensive coordinator will be its ninth in nine seasons.