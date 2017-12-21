Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick has entered a drug treatment program and will reportedly miss the Rose Bowl, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reports.

The junior from Atlanta faced misdeamnor drug charges after he was arrested in a traffic stop hours after Georgia beat Auburn on Dec. 5. The charge was dismissed but Patrick failed a ensuing drug-test, reports the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

He had 35 tackles for the Bulldogs this season.

Schlabach reported that Patrick is facing dismissal from the team from his third marijuana-related arrest. He was reportedly arrested in October this year and as a freshman in 2015.