How to Watch the Hawai'i Bowl: Fresno State vs. Houston Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Fresno State vs. Houston in the Hawaii Bowl. 

December 24, 2017

Fresno State attempts to complete a bounce back year by win their 10th game of the season when they take on Houston in the Hawai'i Bowl.

The Bulldogs, who are looking for their first bowl victory in 10 years, are led by quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who threw for 2,384 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 252 yards on the ground.

In the first year of head coach Major Applewhite's tenure at Houston, the Cougars went 7–4, finishing second in the AAC West Division.

This will be the first–ever matchup between the two schools.

How to watch

Time: Sunday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN

