The College Football Playoff Semifinals will get the MegaCast treatment on New Year's Day.

The Rose Bowl features No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia at 5 p.m. ET. The Sugar Bowl will have No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Alabama at 8:45 p.m. Both broadcasts will be supplemented with 10 alternate viewings on ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network and other ESPN3 feeds.

ESPN will be testing new technology with a camera on the first-down marker at the Sugar Bowl. It was tested at the Celebration Bowl.

The broadcast team for the Rose Bowl consists of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor. Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will be on-hand for the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN's broadcast plans for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8 will be announced next week.

Below is a list of the supplemental viewing options and their respective channels:

ESPN 2 – Command Center Telecast

ESPNEWS – Coaches Film Room (featuring: Dino Babers of Syracuse, Bret Bielema, Larry Fedora of North Carolina, Dana Holgorsen of West Virginia, Matt Luke of Ole Miss and Gary Patterson of TCU.)

SEC Network – Finebaum Film Room (featuring: Gene Chizik, Greg McElroy, Booger McFarland, Jesse Palmer, Marcus Spears, and Tim Tebow)

ESPN3 – Hometown Audio

ESPN Goal Line – DataCenter

ESPN 3 – SkyCam

​ESPN 3 – All-22

ESPN Deportes – Spanish-language broadcast

ESPN Radio