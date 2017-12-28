The No. 8 USC Trojans are 7–5 straight up and 3–9 against the spread in their last 12 games played in the month of December. The Trojans will try to snap an 0–4 ATS stretch in December with a win over the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl this Friday night.

USC is a 7.5-point underdog in Arlington at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Both the Trojans and the Buckeyes finished with matching 11–2 SU records this season, winning their respective conference titles as well. Ohio State will be looking for redemption after losing the last matchup between these two teams, 18–15, back in 2009 and is 9–1 SU in its last 10 games after losing the previous game in a matchup.

Sunday's college football action features a doubleheader of No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State (-2) in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 6 Wisconsin (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Miami in the Orange Bowl.

Despite having three teams finish in the top nine of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Big Ten didn't send a single team into the playoff. These three teams will try to make statements as betting favorites this weekend. Wisconsin is 8–1 SU in its last nine games coming off a loss and will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The No. 7 Auburn Tigers are a 9.5-point favorite in the Peach Bowl on Monday facing the undefeated No. 12 UCF Knights. The Knights are 4–1 ATS and 2-3 SU in their last five games as a betting underdog per the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Peach Bowl will serve as a lead-in to the College Football Playoff semifinals on Monday night. No. 3 Georgia (-2) takes on No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and will be followed by a rematch of the last two National Championship games between No. 4 Alabama (-3) and No. 1 Clemson.

Oklahoma and Clemson don't find themselves as underdogs very often. The Sooners are 6–1 SU and ATS in their last seven games as an underdog and Clemson is 5–2 SU and 7–0 ATS in its last seven.

