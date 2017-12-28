Miami's return to the national spotlight this season has culminated with what is a home game in the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin.

The Hurricanes lived dangerously all season and was ranked second in the nation before losing their final two games, including a blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship. The 10–win Hurricanes won games mostly on the defensive end, creating 30 turnovers and their infamous turnover chain.

Wisconsin also had their championship dreams ruined in the their last game, a close loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

The Badgers are led by the nation's best defense statistically and freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 1,847 rushing yards, and needs 79 more yards to break Adrian Peterson's FBS freshman record of 1,925.

The teams last met in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl, a 20–14 Wisconsin victory.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.