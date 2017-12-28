How to Watch the Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami Live Stream, TV, Time

Here's how to watch Wisconsin vs. Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30.

By Scooby Axson
December 28, 2017

Miami's return to the national spotlight this season has culminated with what is a home game in the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin.

The Hurricanes lived dangerously all season and was ranked second in the nation before losing their final two games, including a blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship. The 10–win Hurricanes won games mostly on the defensive end, creating 30 turnovers and their infamous turnover chain.

Wisconsin also had their championship dreams ruined in the their last game, a close loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

The Badgers are led by the nation's best defense statistically and freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 1,847 rushing yards, and needs 79 more yards to break Adrian Peterson's FBS freshman record of 1,925.

The teams last met in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl, a 20–14 Wisconsin victory.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters