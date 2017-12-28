How to Watch the Peach Bowl: UCF vs. Auburn Live Stream, TV, Time

Here's how to watch UCF vs. Auburn in the Peach bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30.

By Scooby Axson
December 28, 2017

Just three years ago, Central Florida's football program was as low as any team could go, completing an 0–12 season.

Enter Scott Frost and an undefeated season is almost at hand if the Knights can pull off the upset of Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

Frost is coaching his last game with UCF as he heads off to Nebraska but not before he brings the nation's top offense in to see if it can handle a very stout Auburn defense.

Auburn's season featured victories over two No. 1 teams, Georgia and Alabama, before the rematch with the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship turned south.

The Tigers should have a healthy Kerryon Johnson, who ran for 1,320 yards and was the SEC's Offensive Player of the Year despite being hampered by a shoulder injury late in the season.

How to Watch

Time: Monday, January 1, 12:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

