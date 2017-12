Northwestern and Kentucky will meet in the 2017 Music City Bowl on Friday.

Northwestern enters the game with a 9–3 season, with losses to Duke, Wisconsin and Penn State. The Wildcats won out the last seven games of the season.

Kentucky went 7–5 this year, ending the season on a 44–17 loss to Louisville.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 4:30 p.m ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN