We're almost ready to crown college football's 2017 national champion.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host this season's national title game. The championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 8, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The title game is a week after the College Football Playoff semifinals. Georgia is facing Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, while Clemson and Alabama will meet in the Sugar Bowl in a rematch of the last two national championship games.

Clemson won last year's College Football Playoff title, while Alabama won the previous year.

This year's title game will be televised by ESPN. Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at halftime.