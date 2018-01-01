When is the College Football Playoff National Championship?

College football is almost ready to crown its 2017 national champion. 

By Stanley Kay
January 01, 2018

We're almost ready to crown college football's 2017 national champion. 

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host this season's national title game. The championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 8, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. 

The title game is a week after the College Football Playoff semifinals. Georgia is facing Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, while Clemson and Alabama will meet in the Sugar Bowl in a rematch of the last two national championship games. 

Clemson won last year's College Football Playoff title, while Alabama won the previous year. 

This year's title game will be televised by ESPN. Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at halftime. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters