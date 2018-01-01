Watch: Michigan Kicker Directs Crotch Grab at South Carolina Sideline

Michigan's kicker may have scored all of the Wolverines points in the Outback Bowl's first half, but his celebrating was a little premature. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 01, 2018

The Wolverines were up 6–3 against South Carolina with seconds left in the first half, when kicker Qunn Nordin nailed a 45-yarder to put Michigan up 9–3 at the half. 

However, Nordin was pretty pleased with himself, grabbing his crotch and gesturing to the Gamecocks sideline. 

But Nordin was a little too soon with the celebration and South Carolina may have been a little annoyed.

Nordin later apologized on Twitter. 

 

Michigan surrendered 23 unanswered points in the second half and lost the game 26–19. 

 

