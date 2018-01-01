Michigan's kicker may have scored all of the Wolverines points in the Outback Bowl's first half, but his celebrating was a little premature.

The Wolverines were up 6–3 against South Carolina with seconds left in the first half, when kicker Qunn Nordin nailed a 45-yarder to put Michigan up 9–3 at the half.

However, Nordin was pretty pleased with himself, grabbing his crotch and gesturing to the Gamecocks sideline.

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin with a crotch grab after making a field goal to end the first half. Bold move in a 6-point game with 30 minutes to be played. pic.twitter.com/AERwsawWix — Griffin Whitmer (@GriffinWhitmer) January 1, 2018

But Nordin was a little too soon with the celebration and South Carolina may have been a little annoyed.

Nordin later apologized on Twitter.

In the heat of today’s game, I let my emotions get the best of me. I made an inappropriate gesture and for that I apologize. I will grow and learn from this and will work on conducting myself in a more mindful manner. — Quinn Nordin (@QuinnNordin) January 1, 2018

Michigan surrendered 23 unanswered points in the second half and lost the game 26–19.