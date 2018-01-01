How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson Live Stream, TV, Time

Here's how to watch Alabama vs. Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1.

By Scooby Axson
January 01, 2018

For the third season in a row, Alabama and Clemson are meeting in the College Football Playoff.

Last year, Clemson won its first national championship since 1981 with a last second victory over the Crimson Tide. The year prior, Alabama outlasted the Tigers on the way to their fourth title in seven years.

Alabama made the playoff despite not winning their division or conference, while Clemson ran through the ACC for the third straight year.

How to Watch

Time: Monday, January 1, 8:45 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

