Here's how to watch Alabama vs. Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1.
For the third season in a row, Alabama and Clemson are meeting in the College Football Playoff.
Last year, Clemson won its first national championship since 1981 with a last second victory over the Crimson Tide. The year prior, Alabama outlasted the Tigers on the way to their fourth title in seven years.
Alabama made the playoff despite not winning their division or conference, while Clemson ran through the ACC for the third straight year.
How to Watch
Time: Monday, January 1, 8:45 p.m. EST
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN