What time does Alabama vs. Georgia start?

The 2018 National Championship Game will feature an all-SEC matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs advanced to the National Championship by defeating Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama got its revenge on the Clemson Tigers by upsetting the the No. 1 seed as a No. 4 seed.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. start and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia is seeking its first national championship since 1980. The team is managed by Kirby Smart, who served as an assistant to Alabama coach Nick Saban. He has never lost a game against one of his former assistants.

Alabama looks to win its fifth national championship under Saban.

Check out details on how to watch the game below:

How to Watch

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the game online using WatchESPN.