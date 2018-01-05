The Georgia Bulldogs enter the College Football Playoff Championship Game with a 13-1 straight up and 10-4 against the spread record. The Bulldogs will be looking for an upset Monday night when they clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the top spot in college football.

Georgia is a 3.5-point underdog in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Alabama has won each of the last three games in this head-to-head series.

The Bulldogs' win in the Rose Bowl was an instant classic that required Georgia to erase a 14-point Oklahoma lead in the third quarter and a late seven-point Sooners lead in the fourth quarter. Eventually, Georgia went on to win the game 54-28 in double overtime after blocking a kick on Oklahoma's possession and sealing the win with Sony Michel's third rushing touchdown of the game.

The game will be remembered as one of the all-time great Rose Bowl matchups, but the Bulldogs still have work to do to win the national championship.

In their last three games as a betting underdog the Bulldogs are 3-0 SU and ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database. Georgia was 1-12 SU and 3-10 ATS in its previous 13 games as a dog.

In sharp contrast to the wild and crazy Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl was a clinic of Alabama football. Clearly fresh from having the full month of December off, the Crimson Tide were clicking on all cylinders in a convincing 24-6 win over the defending champion Clemson Tigers.

This marked the sixth time in the team's 13 games this season that Alabama has held an opponent to a touchdown or less on offense. The Crimson Tide are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against Georgia.

Monday night's total is set at 44 points at the sportsbooks. The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams.

Given how frantic the Rose Bowl was in comparison to the Sugar Bowl, fatigue could be a concern for the Bulldogs in the CFP Championship Game. But with the national championship on the line, plenty of adrenaline should be pumping on both sidelines in what should be a highly competitive title game.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.