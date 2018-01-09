Watch: Alabama Linebacker Terrell Lewis Shares Emotional Moment With Injured Teammate Anfernee Jennings

Terrell Lewis was brought to tears by seeing Anfernee Jennings after Alabama’s win. 

By Dan Gartland
January 09, 2018

Alabama’s national championship win clearly meant a whole lot to linebacker Terrell Lewis. In the scrum on the field as the Tide celebrated the win over Georgia, Davis was reunited with fellow linebacker Anfernee Jennings and was brought to tears. 

Jennings, a key cog in the Bama defense, missed the game after a knee injury suffered in the Sugar Bowl required surgery. Lewis stepped up in a big way in Jennings’s absence and made it clear after the game that he was playing for him. 

• Get Sports Illustrated’s Alabama commemorative issue right here

Jennings actually spent most of the past week in the hospital, head coach Nick Saban revealed in his postgame press conference, and it wasn’t clear whether he’d be able to travel to be with the team in Atlanta. 

Lewis injured his elbow in the season opener against Florida State and was believed to be lost for the season. But after a lot of hard work he was able to return for the Iron Bowl against Auburn. 

