Alabama’s national championship win clearly meant a whole lot to linebacker Terrell Lewis. In the scrum on the field as the Tide celebrated the win over Georgia, Davis was reunited with fellow linebacker Anfernee Jennings and was brought to tears.

Jennings, a key cog in the Bama defense, missed the game after a knee injury suffered in the Sugar Bowl required surgery. Lewis stepped up in a big way in Jennings’s absence and made it clear after the game that he was playing for him.

Bill Parcells once said that when you win a championship, it's like a blood transfusion. You’re forever family. You can feel it in this moment. pic.twitter.com/OZOueRalaR — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 9, 2018

• Get Sports Illustrated’s Alabama commemorative issue right here

Jennings actually spent most of the past week in the hospital, head coach Nick Saban revealed in his postgame press conference, and it wasn’t clear whether he’d be able to travel to be with the team in Atlanta.

Lewis injured his elbow in the season opener against Florida State and was believed to be lost for the season. But after a lot of hard work he was able to return for the Iron Bowl against Auburn.