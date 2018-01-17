Lane Kiffin Hires 24-Year-Old Charlie Weis Jr. as Florida Atlantic's Offensive Coordinator

The son of former Notre Dame and Kansas coach Charlie Weis worked with Kiffin at Alabama.

By Bruce Feldman
January 17, 2018

Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin has hired Charlie Weis Jr. as FAU’s new offensive coordinator, a source told SI. The hire was first reported by Owl Access. Weis, 24, worked with Kiffin at Alabama on Nick Saban’s staff. He becomes the youngest coordinator in FBS football.

Weis, the son of the former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach, spent the past year as a staffer with the Atlanta Falcons. He started at FAU on Monday in his new role. Weis replaces Kendal Briles, who left FAU to become the offensive coordinator at Houston.

