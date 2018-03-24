An associate equipment manager for Georgia was arrested on four felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with a hidden shower camera found at the program's facility.

Keith Purvis, was booked into the Athens-Clarke Countil Jail at 8:48 p.m. on Friday night. The four felonies include three charges of eavesdropping or surveillance and one charge of possession of a controlled substance, while the misdemeanor was for possession of marijuana totaling less than one ounce.

The arrest comes roughly a month after an unidentified person found a hidden camera in the shower area of the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, a facility that includes four indoor practice fields. After that discovery, UGA officials called police and an investigation was immediately launched.

According to Dawg Nation, several people witnessed a car believed to belong to Purvis being searched while a Georgia baseball game was going on. An arrest warrant was put out for Purvis, who later turned himself into authorities. He remained in custody as of Saturday morning and is being held on $16,000 bond. The athletic department is reportedly aware of Purvis' arrest.

“As soon as it learned of the incident, the Athletic Association notified the University of Georgia Police Department, who began their investigation," UGA spokesman Claude Felton said in a statement. "The University took immediate action, and the employee was terminated early in the investigation. Based on the findings of the police investigation, no student-athletes were victims in this incident.”

Purvis has been with Georgia since 2006 and previously served as the head of football equipment at Valdosta State.